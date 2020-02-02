Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 2,137 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 323,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola European Partners comprises approximately 1.0% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $16,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 49.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 864,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

