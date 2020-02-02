Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Purchases 205 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

MAA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.21. 749,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average is $130.23. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $99.30 and a 12 month high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

