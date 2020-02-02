Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,356 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 42,812 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $6,187,000. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 69,646 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.91. 5,004,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

