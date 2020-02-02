Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.97. 3,919,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

