Purpose Canadian Financial Incom Etf (TSE:BNC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.30

Purpose Canadian Financial Incom Etf (TSE:BNC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.30 and traded as high as $23.30. Purpose Canadian Financial Incom Etf shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 400 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.31.

Purpose Canadian Financial Incom Etf Company Profile (TSE:BNC)

Telesta Therapeutics Inc is a human therapeutics company. The Company is a biotechnology company, which is focused on the licensing/acquisition and development of transformational therapeutics for the treatment of human diseases, such as cancer, immune diseases and targeted rare diseases. The Company focuses on developing drug candidate, Mycobacterium phlei cell wall-nucleic acid complex (MCNA) for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Canadian Financial Incom Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Canadian Financial Incom Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.