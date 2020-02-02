PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at KeyCorp

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.52.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,079,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,465. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

