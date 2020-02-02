Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PULM. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of PULM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 569,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,925. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

