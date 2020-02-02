ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Holdings Lowered by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Shares of SMDV opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

