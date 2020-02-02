Project Coin (PRJ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Project Coin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Project Coin has a market capitalization of $5,343.00 and $2.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Coin

Project Coin is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1 . The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

