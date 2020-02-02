Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) has received an average broker rating score of 1.43 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Profound Medicl’s rating score has improved by 19.2% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.36) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Profound Medicl an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PROF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of Profound Medicl stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. Profound Medicl has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

About Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

