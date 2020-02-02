Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Profire Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Profire Energy had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,243,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 45.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 680,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 211,515 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Profire Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

