Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,822 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,011,968.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,968.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock worth $4,369,107. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

