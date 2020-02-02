Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.51 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.