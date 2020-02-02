Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,926,000 after buying an additional 664,178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,364,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,584,000 after buying an additional 61,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,843,000 after buying an additional 597,905 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 863,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,218,000 after buying an additional 74,712 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,939,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,948. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $47,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,292. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

