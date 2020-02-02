Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arconic by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 80,294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Arconic by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,153.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARNC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARNC. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

