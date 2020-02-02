Private Advisory Group LLC Takes $313,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. 574,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,952. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94.

