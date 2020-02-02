Private Advisory Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,629 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,031,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 290,943 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,014,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,374 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 944,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 943,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 48,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 854,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.58. 347,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,900. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

