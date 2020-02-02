Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 4,570 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,059,000.

Shares of ERUS stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,533. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.