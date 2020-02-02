PolySwarm (NCT) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $3,658.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.96 or 0.02983228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00196952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00130659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

