Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 148 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.09.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,402.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,275.98.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

