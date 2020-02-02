PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Receives Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM stock opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.15, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 113,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.