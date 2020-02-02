PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.55. 2,775,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,067. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In related news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

