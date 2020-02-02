Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) versus Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Critical Survey

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Pluralsight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A Pluralsight -32.59% -46.91% -13.79%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Health Catalyst and Pluralsight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10 Pluralsight 0 2 8 0 2.80

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus price target of $50.22, indicating a potential upside of 53.82%. Pluralsight has a consensus price target of $25.78, indicating a potential upside of 32.94%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Pluralsight.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Health Catalyst and Pluralsight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pluralsight $232.03 million 11.75 -$97.11 million ($1.46) -13.28

Health Catalyst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pluralsight.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Pluralsight shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Pluralsight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Pluralsight on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc. provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's platform also provides Learning Paths that are personalized to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves businesses and individuals. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

