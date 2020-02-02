PIXEL Market Capitalization Tops $657,138.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $657,138.00 and approximately $312,726.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,463.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.88 or 0.04089799 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00704490 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000462 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

