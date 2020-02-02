Piper Sandler Reiterates Hold Rating for Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Piper Sandler reissued their hold rating on shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.82.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $646,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.