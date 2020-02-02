Piper Sandler Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $729.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $553.00 to $729.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $412.35.

Tesla stock traded up $9.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $650.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,575,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $653.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $473.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.22. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,724,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

