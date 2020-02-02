Pillar (PLR) One Day Volume Tops $2,442.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Pillar token can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Pillar has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $2,442.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.66 or 0.02945485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122695 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

