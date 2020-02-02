Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Given $28.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Piedmont Lithium an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLL. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.62.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

