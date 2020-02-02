Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $271,972.00 and $49.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.01244878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046270 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025819 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00204460 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00067401 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

