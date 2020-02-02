Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 4.2% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,724,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,832. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

