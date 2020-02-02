Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.80.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $100,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,546.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 42,929 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 171,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 70,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 592,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,956. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.46. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $60.48.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

