PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $144.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

