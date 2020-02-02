Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFBX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 million, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Peoples Financial has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

