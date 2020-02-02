Peony Price Tops $0.0378 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Peony has a market capitalization of $75,648.00 and approximately $986.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, Peony has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,118,867 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,039 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

