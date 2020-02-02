Pendragon’s (PDG) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON:PDG opened at GBX 12.28 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.04. Pendragon has a 12 month low of GBX 8.83 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.60 ($0.38). The company has a market cap of $171.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.72.

In other Pendragon news, insider Brian Small acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

