PegNet (PEG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,766.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. PegNet has a market cap of $3.07 million and $15,766.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PegNet has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.53 or 0.02951233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00193575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00120743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,072,715,866 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.