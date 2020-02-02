Peerguess Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (GUESS)

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Peerguess has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Peerguess has a market cap of $11,226.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerguess token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.02946037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00193766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerguess Token Profile

Peerguess launched on October 28th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,537,668 tokens. Peerguess’ official website is peerguess.com . Peerguess’ official message board is medium.com/@peerguess . Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess

Peerguess Token Trading

Peerguess can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerguess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerguess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerguess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

