Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.00) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

LON ATYM opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 196.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.30. Atalaya Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 245 ($3.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $278.11 million and a P/E ratio of 7.39.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.