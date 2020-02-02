Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

PGC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 72,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,448. The firm has a market cap of $556.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at $464,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.