PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.68 Million

Analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report sales of $331.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.10 million and the lowest is $324.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $794.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

PDC Energy stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.59. 1,584,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,575. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after buying an additional 1,505,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 3,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 422,018 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,052,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 143,820 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

