Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $113.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average is $107.65.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

