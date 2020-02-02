Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $128.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.03.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,398,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. Paypal has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.65. The company has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,773,000 after acquiring an additional 364,366 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 609.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,536,000 after acquiring an additional 140,425 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

