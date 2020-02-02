Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $163,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.89. 9,398,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

