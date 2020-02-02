Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $113.89. 9,398,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average is $107.65. Paypal has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paypal by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after buying an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in Paypal by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,773,000 after buying an additional 364,366 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after buying an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,536,000 after buying an additional 140,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

