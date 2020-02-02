PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.16

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.20. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 6,450 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PASSUR Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get PASSUR Aerospace alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.