Particl (PART) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.64 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00007363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Bit-Z. Particl has a total market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $11,246.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,710,397 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bit-Z, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

