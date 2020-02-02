Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,851.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,811.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

