Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,720,000 after purchasing an additional 102,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

GOOG stock opened at $1,434.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,402.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,275.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

