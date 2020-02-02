Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $270,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV stock opened at $188.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.90 and a 52-week high of $194.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.34.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.