Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $139,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

NTRS stock opened at $97.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $83.95 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,613. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.